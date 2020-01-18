Family provides another amazing update for sick Lubbock boy, Tanner

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have received an update on the status Tanner Rodrigues, who has been battling a life-threatening bacterial infection.
The family of Tanner has turned to their local business’ Facebook page to provide an update on Tanner.
The last update we received informed us that doctors had identified the infection and Tanner was improving.
According to the update we received, Tanner is up and enjoying his first meal in 3 weeks.
The update from the family can be seen below:
