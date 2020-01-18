Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks rallied from a 14-point deficit in the final quarter to stun the San Antonio Spurs 121-120. Kevin Huerter drained a 3-pointer from the left corner with 6.3 seconds remaining to complete the rally for Atlanta. DeMar DeRozan’s driving runner over three players bounded off the backboard and rim, and the final buzzer sounded before the rebound could be collected. LaMarcus Aldridge had 30 points and DeRozan added 24 for San Antonio, which lost for the third time in four games.
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 29 and the Dallas Mavericks beat Portland 120-112 to avoid getting swept at home by the Trail Blazers. Doncic had eight rebounds and seven assists in the 20-year-old's first chance to tie Jason Kidd's career club record of 21 triple-doubles. Doncic has an NBA-best 12 this season. The Slovenian sensation drained a career-high eight 3-pointers. Damian Lillard scored 34 points for the Blazers. Portland lost guard CJ McCollum to a sprained left ankle in the first half. Hassan Whiteside had 21 points and 18 rebounds.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros owner Jim Crane expects to hire a manager by Feb. 3. The Astros need a new manager and general manager after AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after both were suspended by Major League Baseball for a year for the team's sign stealing scandal.
UNDATED (AP) — When future generations are documenting baseball history, Mike Fiers will surely be remembered as one of the game's most significant figures. Not necessarily for what he did on the field, though tossing a pair of no-hitters is certainly a worthy achievement. Fiers deserves a big tip of the cap from his fellow players for exposing one of the most nefarious schemes in the history of the national pastime. Those who view him as a back-stabbing snitch for going public with revelations that Houston's cheated its way to a World Series title are definitely on the wrong side of history.
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Giants have hired former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett as their offensive coordinator. Garrett joins the staff of new coach Joe Judge. Garrett was told on Jan. 5 he was not being brought back by the Cowboys after coaching the team for the previous 9 1/2 seasons. Garrett went went 87-70 in Dallas, including the playoffs. New York also announced Friday night that Patrick Graham was hired as as the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Thomas McGaughey was retained by Judge as the Giants’ special teams coordinator.
NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Dallas’ Luka Doncic are seeing their jerseys sell more briskly than ever. That's according to the NBA, which announced its latest list of most popular merchandise on Friday. The rankings are based on sales at NBAStore.com. LeBron James has the most popular jersey and the Los Angeles Lakers lead the team-merchandise rankings. Antetokounmpo was No. 2 jersey on the sales list, followed by Golden State’s Stephen Curry, Tatum, Houston’s James Harden and Doncic.
UNDATED (AP) — Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans is the first AFC championship since 2002 that doesn't feature Tom Brady or Peyton Manning or Ben Roethlisberger. Brady and the New England Patriots are missing from the conference championship weekend for the first time since 2010. Brady has been to 13 AFC title games and won nine of them. John Elway's Denver Broncos defeated the Cleveland Browns in two of the most famous AFC title game showdowns and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the San Diego Chargers in 1982 in minus-59 degrees wind chill that left Dan Fouts with icicles hanging from his beard.
UNDATED (AP) — Twenty players have been named to the U.S. women's soccer team that will play for a spot in the Tokyo Olympics. Coach Vlatko Andonovski announced the roster for the CONCACAF Olympic qualifying tournament Friday. The roster includes 18 players who were on the team that won the Women's World Cup last summer in France. The United States will vie for an Olympic berth in the tournament starting later this month in Houston. The semifinals and final are in Carson, California, in early February.