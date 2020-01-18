Occasionally gusty winds, cool temperatures Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Sunshine is expected across the South Plains Saturday.
Look for chilly daytime highs in the 40’s north and northwest of Lubbock.
50’s are expected south and east of Lubbock.
Gusty northeast winds will taper off during the afternoon hours.
Saturday night looks clear and cold with lows in the lower to middle 20’s.
A few areas could bottom out in the teens northwest of Lubbock Saturday night.
Clouds increase Sunday, but it remains dry with highs in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees as our next cold front moves across the area.
A disturbance could bring wintry showers Tuesday and Wednesday.
