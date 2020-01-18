No. 23 Red Raiders top Iowa State 72-52

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 23rd-ranked Red Raiders led by 6 at the half but pulled away in the second half to top Iowa State 72-52 at United Supermarkets Arena.
Kyler Edwards led the way with 22 points and Davide Moretti added 17. Back in the lineup after being injured, Terrance Shannon Junior scored 11.
Texas Tech moves to 12-5 overall and 3-2 in Conference.
The Red Raiders are at TCU Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.
The next home game is against Kentucky next Saturday at 5 p.m.
