Lady Raiders suffer tough loss at Kansas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders and Kansas both started the season 11-0 in non-conference. Kansas topped Texas Tech 67-50 on Saturday, leaving both teams 12-4 overall and 1-4 in conference.
Tech was outscored in every quarter as they trailed by nine at the half.
Lexi Gordon led the way with 12 points. Chrislyn Carr had 8 and Brittany Brewer chipped in six.
Brewer also had 12 rebounds.
The Lady Raiders will return home to the USA Wednesday night hosting Oklahoma.
