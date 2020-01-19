Lady Raiders suffer tough loss at Kansas

The Lady Raiders and Kansas both started the season 11-0 in non-conference. Kansas topped Texas Tech 67-50 on Saturday, leaving both teams 12-4 overall and 1-4 in conference. (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders and Kansas both started the season 11-0 in non-conference. Kansas topped Texas Tech 67-50 on Saturday, leaving both teams 12-4 overall and 1-4 in conference.

Tech was outscored in every quarter as they trailed by nine at the half.

Lexi Gordon led the way with 12 points. Chrislyn Carr had 8 and Brittany Brewer chipped in six.

Brewer also had 12 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders will return home to the USA Wednesday night hosting Oklahoma.

