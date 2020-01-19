Lt. Eric Hill Memorial Team Roping

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A charity memorial team roping event will be held in memory of the fallen Luboock firefighter Eric Hill.
The event will take place Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Texas Tech Equestrian Center.
The Texas Tech Equestrian Center is located at 5712 CR 1500 Lubbock TX. 79407.
A silent auction will take place throughout the day.
Saddles will be awarded to 1st place.
Buckles will be awarded to 2nd place.
All proceeds from this event will be donated to Eric Hill’s daughters, Kynlee and Kylee.
If you need more information please contact Chance Bownds at 806-441-2350.
Information can be seen in the image below:
