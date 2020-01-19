Mahomes, Chiefs headed to Super Bowl

NASHVILLE, TN (KCBD) - Former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl!
With the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl, Texas Tech has had at least one Red Raider in the big game for last the 10 years, and in 11 of the last 12 years.
Mahomes made some spectacular plays in their 35-24 win over Tennessee.
Mahomes and the Chiefs will face the winner of the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers game. There are multiple players and coaches with West Texas ties in that game.
San Francisco 49ers: WR Coach Wes Welker, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek, and born In Lubbock WR Marquise Goodwin (on season ending injured reserve).
Green Bay Packers: Born in Lubbock Packers Kicker Mason Crosby, and born in Lubbock and former Red Raider - Outside Linebackers Coach Mike Smith.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.