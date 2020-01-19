Mostly sunny and cool Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We can expect mostly sunny skies across the South Plains Sunday.
High clouds increase Sunday, but it remains dry with highs in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees.
Winds return to the south at 5 to 10 mph most of the day.
High clouds continue Sunday night.
It remains cold at night with lows in the middle 20’s.
Winds become west-southwest overnight at less than 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Monday.
Clouds increase Monday afternoon ahead of a low pressure system that will be approaching the South Plains from the west.
Highs top out in the lower 50’s Monday.
Wintry showers are in the forecast Tuesday and Tuesday night.
Highs remain in the 40’s Tuesday and I wouldn’t be surprised if we stay in the 30’s some areas.
There is a low risk for ice late Tuesday as temperatures could possibly reach 32 degrees in a few areas.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.