Multiple vehicle accident at 114th St. and Slide Rd.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 3 vehicle crash has been reported by Lubbock Police at the intersection of 114th St. and Slide Rd. early Sunday morning.
Lubbock Police are asking drivers to please avoid the area at this time.
Officers are currently diverting traffic away from the intersection.
The Lubbock Police Department has reported 6 people with minor injuries as a result of the crash.
We will continue to update the the story at information becomes available, police are still investigating the crash.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.