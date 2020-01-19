Reports: Jett Duffey has found new transfer home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to his Instagram account, former Texas Tech QB Jett Duffey may have found his new transfer home in Central Michigan.
In his post he said, "When you think you are on the right path, God will show you a better one!"
Duffey, entered the NCAA Transfer portal back in December and this past week he was initially set to transfer to Tulane before he reopened his recruitment.
And, according to multiple online reports – Duffey is more than likely to land at Central Michigan.
With him being a graduate-transfer, Jett Duffey will be immediately eligible to play for the Central Michigan Chippewas, next season.
Overall in his career at Texas Tech, Duffey finished with an 3-8 overall record, tossing 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
