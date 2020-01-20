Arson suspected in Sunday duplex fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Arson is thought to be behind what caused a Sunday afternoon duplex fire that displaced two people. The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is asking anyone with information to come forward.
Firefighters reported to the scene just before 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of 38th Street after neighbors called and said smoke was coming from the front of the duplex. About 75 percent of the duplex was damaged before firefighters were able to put out the fire.
Two adults were displaced and Lubbock’s Red Cross was called in to help.
An investigation is ongoing but the fire marshal’s office has reason to believe arson is to blame. Neighbors reported seeing a man walk in and out of the house before the fire was reported.
There were also many areas of origin.
Those with information on this fire are asked to call the Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office at 806-775-2646 or email at fireprevention@mylubbock.us.
Related Link: LFR called to duplex fire in 1600 block of 38th
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.