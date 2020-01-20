Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, many schools, government offices, banks, post offices and other business may be closed because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
- That will include the City of Lubbock. Regular business hours will pick back up Tuesday.
- Today honors civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. It became a federal holiday in 1986 but not all states recognized the holiday until 2000.
A Sunday afternoon fire in Central Lubbock left a duplex damaged.
- That broke out around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of 38th Street, east of Avenue Q.
- No injuries were reported and the amount of damage is not know at this time.
- Read the latest here: LFR called to duplex fire in 1600 block of 38th
Senators will begin debate Tuesday over the rules of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
- He is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
- There is no word if the Senate will allow witnesses to testify during the trial.
- Read more from The Associated Press here: Trump’s trial begins, senators vowing ‘impartial justice’
Former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes is going to the Super Bowl.
- He led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 35 to 24 win over the Tennessee Titans.
- This is the Chief’s first trip to the Super Bowl in 50 years.
- More here: Chiefs vs 49ers to face off at Super Bowl
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.