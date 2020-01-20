Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Senate impeachment trial to soon begin, Chiefs to take on 49ers in Super Bowl.

By Michael Cantu | January 20, 2020 at 5:56 AM CST - Updated January 20 at 5:56 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, many schools, government offices, banks, post offices and other business may be closed because of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

  • That will include the City of Lubbock. Regular business hours will pick back up Tuesday.
  • Today honors civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. It became a federal holiday in 1986 but not all states recognized the holiday until 2000.

A Sunday afternoon fire in Central Lubbock left a duplex damaged.

  • That broke out around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of 38th Street, east of Avenue Q.
  • No injuries were reported and the amount of damage is not know at this time.
  • Read the latest here: LFR called to duplex fire in 1600 block of 38th

Senators will begin debate Tuesday over the rules of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes is going to the Super Bowl.

