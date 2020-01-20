Dry today, showers tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Seasonably mild weather today, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Showers, however, will return to the KCBD viewing area tomorrow. Most will fall as rain, but some may not. Here's what I expect.
Mild weather today under a partly cloudy sky, with a light wind, and afternoon highs in the 50s.
Mild weather tonight under a mostly cloudy sky, a light wind, and low temperatures mostly in the 30s.
While showers are likely tomorrow, the day begins dry. Shower chances will gradually increase from west to east, with a slight chance of showers over the northwestern viewing area by late morning. The most likely time for precipitation will be the afternoon and evening, moving west to east across West Texas.
Tomorrow's showers are likely to include some wintry precipitation. There may be some freezing rain over the far western viewing area, and snow over the northern viewing area. Light accumulations on elevated surfaces and grassy areas may occur. Elsewhere expect rain. Based on data available now, I am expecting rain for Lubbock and points south, and possibly some light snow in the Plainview area and points north.
Showers may linger past midnight in the eastern viewing area but should end well before sunrise Wednesday.
