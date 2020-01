The No. 8 Sands Lady Stangs are our Hoop Madness Team of the Week! No doubt, this team is full of characters (I honestly haven’t laughed this hard in a long time)! Tune into @KCBD11 Sports Xtra to hear from the Team of the Week! #KCBDSports @pchristy11 pic.twitter.com/asSRWt8Wbq