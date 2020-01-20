Increasing clouds and precipitation in the forecast

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A low pressure system will approach the South Plains viewing area tonight.
High clouds increase and it should become cloudy during the overnight hours.
A few spotty light showers are possible by daybreak, but the main show will likely hold off until Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.
Clouds increase overnight with lows in the lower to middle 30’s.
Tuesday will be colder with rain likely across most of the region.
There is a slim chance that a wintry mix could occur, mainly north of Lubbock.
Right now, models are not showing wintry accumulations of ice or snow.
For the most part, rainfall totals of 0.10” to 0.50” are possible with this storm system.
Temperatures will likely remain in the 30’s and 40’s Tuesday with precipitation in the forecast.
There is a low risk for ice late Tuesday night as temperatures could possibly reach 32 degrees in a few areas.
Models are showing lows in the middle 30’s for Lubbock which would suggest rain instead of snow or ice.
Lingering showers are possible early Wednesday with highs in the 50’s.
60’s are possible if we see sunshine Wednesday.
