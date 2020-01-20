Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government says it will deport a Honduran mother and her two sick children, both of whom are currently hospitalized, to Guatemala as soon as it can get them medically cleared to travel. The family’s advocates accuse the U.S. of disregarding the health of the children, ages 1 and 6, to push forward its implementation of a plan to send planeloads of families to different countries as part of a broader crackdown on asylum. Lawyers for the mother and her two children have asked a federal judge in South Texas to order the government not to deport them.