Lubbock Police Department receives gift honoring Officer Reyna

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An Atlanta-based global nonprofit, has sent gifts of Thin Blue Line scripture-inscribed dog tags called Shields of Strength to the Lubbock Police Department to honor fallen LPD Officer Nicholas Reyna who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the line of duty on January 11, 2020; and gifts of scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces for his family members.
The Thin Blue Line dog tags are engraved with Matthew 5:9 – “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” Point 27 also sent scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces for family members of the fallen officer, engraved with John 15:13 – “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
US (Ret.) Army Col. David Dodd serves as director for Point 27. Dodd commanded a battalion of the first troops deployed to Afghanistan following 911. He wore a Shield of Strength inscribed with Joshua 1:9 next to his government-issued dog tags, and he equipped each of the soldiers in his command with a Joshua 1:9 dog tag before they deployed.
Dodd says he hopes the scripture on the Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength encourages law enforcement officers who are making and have made tremendous sacrifice for their communities.
A close up of the tags can be seen below:
