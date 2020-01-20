Mayor Pope to host State of the City Address

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will give the State of the City Address, starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center at 1501 Mac Davis Lane.
The address is hosted by the Lubbock Apartment Association.
Pope will give members of LAA and business leaders around the city an update on what is happening throughout Lubbock. Those who wish to attend are asked to buy a ticket in advance because seating is limited.
Reservation prices range from individual tickets at $75 to sponsored tables at $3,000. A portion of the money raised will be donated to a charity of the mayor’s choice.
