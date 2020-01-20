Patrick Mahomes is now #1 in NFL merchandise sales

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Patrick Mahomes has moved into the No. 1 position on the NFL Player’s Association official list of top selling players, based on sales of all officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise from March 1-November 30, 2019.
Mahomes is now in position to become this season’s new pro football retail king when the final NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales list is released in April. Tom Brady has finished each of the past two seasons as the top player on the list, and currently sits at No. 2.
Top five jersey sales combined from Adidas, DCM, Fanatics, Nike and Under Armour featured Ezekiel Elliott, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield and Dak Prescott.
The Top 15 among all officially licensed product sold:
1. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City
2. Tom Brady, QB, New England
3. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas
4. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland
5. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland
6. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago
7. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay
8. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas
9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
10. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh
11. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans
12. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore
13. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia
14. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle
15. Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.