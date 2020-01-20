A Red Raider has made a Super Bowl appearance for 11-straight years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the 11th consecutive year, Red Raider fans will have a rooting interest in the biggest football game of the season – the Super Bowl.
It’s also 13 of the last 14 seasons with at least one Texas Tech Red Raider in the final NFL game of the season.
Kansas City plays San Francisco in Super Bowl 54 on Feb. 2 in Miami.
One Red Raider will play in the game and two will be coaching.
Red Raider Patrick Mahomes is going with Kansas City as the Chiefs are In the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. Mahomes will be the first quarterback from a Texas College to start in a Super Bowl.
The 49ers wide receivers coach is Red Raider Wes Welker and the 49ers defensive line Coach is Red Raider Kris Kocurek.
This 11 year Red Raider run to the Super Bowl is the longest streak in school history for Texas Tech.
Mahomes will become one of 27 Red Raiders to play in the Super Bowl, a history that dates back to Super Bowl 1.
Here is the current list of the former Texas Tech football players to play in the Super Bowl in the past 11 seasons:
- 2010 – Keyunta Dawson – Colts
- 2011 – Graham Harrell – Packers *
- 2012 – Wes Welker – Patriots
- 2013 -Michael Crabtree – 49ers
- 2013 – Darcel McBath – 49ers
- 2014 – Wes Welker – Broncos
- 2014 – Louis Vasquez – Broncos
- 2014 – Manny Ramirez – Broncos
- 2015 – Danny Amendola – Patriots *
- 2016 – Louis Vasquez – Broncos *
- 2017 – Danny Amendola – Patriots *
- 2017 – LaAdrian Waddle – Patriots *
- 2018 – Danny Amendola – Patriots
- 2018 - LaAdrian Waddle – Patriots
- 2019 - LaAdrian Waddle – Patriots
- 2020 Patrick Mahomes-Kansas City
