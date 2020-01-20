Stolen vehicle out of Lubbock County leads to arrest at Family Dollar

By Harrison Roberts | January 20, 2020 at 2:23 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 2:57 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a stolen vehicle complaint in the 9400 block of N. Dixon on Monday.

The vehicle was located at the Family Dollar at 50th and University.

Around 2:00 p.m. two suspects came out of the store with merchandise and after a short foot pursuit, they were taken into custody by LSO and the Lubbock Police Department.

A male and a female were taken into custody.

Bernadette Cooper and Ronnie Pace will be charged with Evading Arrest, Robbery and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

As more details are released, we will update this story.

