Texas Tech jumps to No. 18 on AP’s Top 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech men’s basketball program is now ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 poll. This makes one of the larger ranking jumps this season, going from No. 23.
This comes after two wins this week, both on the road and at home.
Baylor is also in the spotlight, as the Bears dethrone Gonzaga for the No. 1 spot. Kansas is now No. 3.
The only other Big 12 school listed in the poll is West Virginia at No. 14.
This was a good week for the team, snapping a two-game losing streak.
The Red Raiders won their Tuesday road game against Kansas State, 77-63. Then Saturday, the team beat Iowa State 72-52 at home.
Tech is now set to play TCU at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Fort Worth. Following that is a home game against No. 15 Kentucky.
