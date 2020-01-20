10-year-old boy dies after shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was rushed to the hospital after a deadly shooting in Orange Mound.
Memphis Police responded to the shooting around 6:12 p.m. on Josephine Street, off Carnes Avenue.
Officers found a 10-year-old boy shot on the scene. He was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
Police said a man in a white Nissan Altima or Infiniti with a black front bumper is responsible for the shooting.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
