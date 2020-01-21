Benefits Breakfast for our fallen first responders

Firefighter/Paramedic Matt Dawson, 39-year-old Lieutenant/Paramedic Eric Hill, 27-year-old Officer Nicholas Reyna (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
January 21, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Radio Group is inviting first responders and city of Lubbock employees for a benefit breakfast honoring our fallen Heroes.

The event will be held January 22, at 8 a.m. and the Civic Center Banquet Hall.

100% of the proceeds will benefit the families of our fallen first responders.

If you are not a first responder or a city of Lubbock employee and you would like to contribute, we are information provided on how to contribute.

Official Financial Support for the LPD Officer Reyna, Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill, and Lubbock Fire Rescue Firefighter Matt Dawson can be provided through the following official means

People’s Bank Locations have accounts set up for each:

LPD Officer Reyna - Account # 201657919

LFR Lieutenant Hill - Account # 201667620

LFR Firefighter Dawson - Account # 201657064

Venmo @LPFFA972Official

Checks mailed to:

PO Box 64623

Lubbock, TX 79464

Official T-Shirt Design Sales - coming soon

For questions contact LPFFA Treasurer Jimmy Bacon II @ 806-773-1612

