Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will deliver the annual State of the City Address this morning.
- He will discuss the economy, city services and much more.
- The address begins at 11:30 a.m. inside the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.
- Read more here: Mayor Pope to host State of the City Address
The Frenship Independent School District approved a $300 million bond election.
- If approved the money would go towards building three new schools, including a high school.
- The tax rate would go up three cents. The election is scheduled for May 2.
- Get the details here: Frenship ISD Board of Trustees approves vote for $300 million bond
Lubbock Firefighter Matt Dawson had surgery on his wrist and doctors are looking towards more improvement.
- They plan to remove an ET tube that is helping him breathe, then do a tracheotomy and feeding tube if possible.
- Dawson was critically injured more than a week ago in a crash that killed two other Lubbock first responders.
The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump begins today in the Senate.
- He is charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Each side will have 24 hours to present their cases.
- Senators are not allowed to speak, stand or disrupt the trial in any way.
- Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Trump impeachment trial to begin with rules fight, long days
