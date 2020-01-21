Lubbock man indicted on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Donald Clark has been indicted on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the police report.
The three counts all occurred within the span of 1 year.
The first count occurred on October 9, 2019 when Clark knowingly sexually penetrated a child who was under the age of 14-years-old.
The second count happened a year earlier on October 9, 2018 when Clark engaged in touching of the child’s privates with the intent to gratify and arouse the defendant.
According to the police report, the third count occurred a day earlier on October 8, 2018. Clark knowingly and intentionally had a child, under 14-years-old, engage in sexual conduct by touching the defendant’s genitals with the intent to arouse and gratify.
Currently Donald Clark is in the Lubbock County Detention Center, being held on a $100,000 bond.
Clark has been in jail since Jan. 13, 2020.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.