Frenship ISD Board of Trustees approves vote for $300 million bond

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship Independent School District Board of Trustees approved the call for a vote on a nearly $300 million bond Monday night.
Frenship ISD says the district has gained more than 10,300 students across 14 campuses, and more than 90% of the $299.7 million bond is dedicated to building new facilities, as well as renovating existing facilities to accommodate the growth.
“We are one of the fastest growing districts in the state of Texas, then the number of the rankings change because our enrollment changes daily, basically, but we’re in the top 20 in terms of fastest growing school districts in the state of Texas, we grow about three to 5%,” said Dr. Michelle McCord, Superintendent of Frenship ISD.
“The kind of the result of that is you have crowded hallways, you have to offer additional lunch periods, because you can only serve so many children at a time in lunch, and so our capacity of our high school is 3,400 students. So we’re slated to exceed that number in about 2023,” Dr. McCord said.
The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the bond election, set to take place on May 2, 2020.
In December of 2019, school administrators and Frenship’s Long Range Planning Committee proposed the building of an additional high school to keep up with the recent expansion.
The Long Range Planning Committee is composed of business owners, parents, educators and community members whose intention was to develop recommendations for the growth of grades 9 through 12, over the course of five meetings.
"If we had gone down the the trail of adding to our existing High School, we would have probably outgrown what we would build by 2028 at a high price tag, so they were presented with that option, or to make the decision now to move to a two-high school community. So after presenting all the information and the cost related to both, the committee unanimously determined that the best course of action based on current and future growth was to build a second High School,”said Dr. McCord.
The recommendation to approve a new high school facility was accepted by the Frenship Board of Trustees in December.
The proposed bond includes the construction of the high school, as well as a fourth middle school and ninth elementary school. Frenship says the opening of the second high school will allow the current Ninth Grade Center to be re-purposed to serve as Frenship Middle School.
The remainder of the bond is set for renovations at the current high school and elementary schools, along with safety, security and infrastructure upgrades.
“You can certainly imagine that in the day and age in which we live, we have to stay on the cutting edge of safety and security.” Said Dr. McCord. " This is not anything new for us. We invest millions of dollars every year in safety and security. But this would continue to enhance and make sure that we’re staying abreast of any changes.”
According to the bond summary, the tax rate for Frenship ISD would increase three cents from $1.42 to $1.45 per $1,000 evaluation with the passing of this bond.
Frenship outlined a proposed timeline of the projects, with current plans to open the new middle school by fall of 2023, and the new high school by 2024.
Dr. McCord says as Superintendent, she can’t advocate a vote for or against the bond proposal, but she’s asking those who are eligible to register and vote.
"In my role as a superintendent of a school district, it’s prohibited for me to advocate for people to vote in a certain way in an election so, I guess my plea would be to please vote. Please register to vote and please vote.”
