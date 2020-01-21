Frenship ISD Board of Trustees approves vote for $300 million bond

"If we had gone down the the trail of adding to our existing High School, we would have probably outgrown what we would build by 2028 at a high price tag, so they were presented with that option, or to make the decision now to move to a two-high school community. So after presenting all the information and the cost related to both, the committee unanimously determined that the best course of action based on current and future growth was to build a second High School,”said Dr. McCord.