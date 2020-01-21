H-E-B donates pallets of reading glasses to Lubbock charities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Around noon on Tuesday, January 21, a truck with 7 pallets of eyeglasses of all types will arrive at the parking lot of Lubbock Impact for sorting, storing, and distribution to local non-profits.
Over 400 readers and 1500 frames are the main stock, with sunglasses, fit-overs, goggles, and accessories filling in the gaps.
A group effort will unload, separate, and distribute. TTU fraternities BYX and Kappa Sigs are offering their muscles and energy; Pedro’s Tamales is providing a hot lunch for the workers; staff and volunteers from Lubbock Impact will be managing the unload.
Immediately, the readers will be distributed to various non-profits including Lubbock Impact, Catholic Charities, Open Door, Grace Campus, Family Promise, Buckner’s, and Legacy.
Eyeglass World general manager, Sara Smith, will be continuing her efforts with Catholic Charities to provide glasses to the underprivileged.
Garrett Wentz of Highflyer Optics, which houses a vision clinic at Lubbock Impact is acting as “chief question answerer” to the Lubbock Impact executive director, Rory Thomas, as far as some of the accessories that are being received.
“The inventory list is over 1000 lines long, so I am going to be asking Dr. Wentz and Dr. Woodrich lots of questions!” Wentz and Woodrich volunteer at Lubbock Impact and will be opening their own offices this spring.
“When H-E-B calls, you get ready for something good---but these glasses and frames are quite a surprise. It is going to be a pleasure to help distribute them throughout our community.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.