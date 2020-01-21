Lubbock-Cooper schools experiencing telephone issues

Lubbock-Cooper ISD (Source: Lubbock-Cooper ISD)
January 21, 2020

WOODROW, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District is reporting telephone issues and asks anyone who needs to contact four specific campuses to call its administrative office.

The district reports several campuses are without telephone services at the moment. Those include Central Elementary, North Elementary, West Elementary and Laura Bush Middle School.

Those who need to send a message to the schools are asked to either email a specific teacher or call LCISD’s administrative office at 806-863-7100. Parents will be told when services are back up and running.

Posted by Lubbock-Cooper ISD on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

