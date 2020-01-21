Lubbock man indicted, charged with assaulting two LPD officers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A grand jury has charged a Lubbock man with assault of a public servant after a fight with a family member grew to involve officers with Lubbock Police.
On December 3, 2019, Police were called to the 5400 block of 34th street for a domestic disturbance.
According to the police incident report, 28-year-old Alexander Rezendez arrived home acting intoxicated and got into an argument with a family member. According to the witness, Rezendez became physical and began damaging things in the house. The family member said Rezendez charged him, and followed him as he exited the home, where the family member called police.
The report states Police arrived and Rezendez continued behaving aggressively. Rezendez threw punches at one officer, striking him in the face.
Police deployed tasers and Rezendez fell, but the report states he was still resisting, wrestling with officers who tried to restrain him, at one point threatening officers with retaliation.
After being placed in custody, Rezendez gave police a fake name and birthday, but was identified by booking photos and tattoos.
Rezendez was treated at UMC before being transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he has since been released on bond.
