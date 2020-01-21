Lubbock Police Department thanks the community for their support

"Today is our first day back to work after Saturday’s tragedy. Ofc. Reyna was a friend to those that knew him, and a brother to those less fortunate to have yet to get to know him. We have put the uniform back on knowing this is what we signed up for and what he would have wanted us to do. We are hurting and vulnerable. But we must keep our head up and stay alert because the wolves know we are vulnerable. We have to gather the strength to focus and be the sheepdog our community needs us to be."