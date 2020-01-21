Lubbock Police Department thanks the community for their support

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department released a statement thanking the community and others for the continued support during this tough time.
The statement from the Lubbock Police Department can be seen below:
Lubbock Police Department
We want to thank the Lubbock community and others from all over the country for keeping our department and the Reyna family in your thoughts.
Our hearts are still heavy with the loss of our brother, Officer Reyna, but we would like to share some words with you that helped lift us up. Chief Floyd Mitchell shared this email at the candlelight memorial that took place on Wednesday. The email was sent from Officer Reyna's sergeant.
"Today is our first day back to work after Saturday’s tragedy. Ofc. Reyna was a friend to those that knew him, and a brother to those less fortunate to have yet to get to know him. We have put the uniform back on knowing this is what we signed up for and what he would have wanted us to do. We are hurting and vulnerable. But we must keep our head up and stay alert because the wolves know we are vulnerable. We have to gather the strength to focus and be the sheepdog our community needs us to be."
Officer Reyna and Lieutenant Hill will always be in our hearts and we hope they will always be in yours. Thanks again to the tremendous amount of support countrywide.
Lastly, we ask that you not only remember our first responders and their families, but ALL first responders who have passed in the line of duty.
