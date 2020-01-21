Rain moving toward South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What a difference a day can make in our weather. Clouds, wind, colder air, and showers, have roles in our weather today and tonight. Here's what I expect.
Driving in the rain? Turn on your head lights - low-beams only, please! Again, not so you can see better, but to make your vehicle more visible to other drivers. This is true not just in rain, but when driving in snow or dust.
Today begins dry, with an increasing chance of rain late today. Shower chances will gradually increase from west to east, with a slight chance of showers over the western viewing area by early afternoon. The most likely time for precipitation will be the afternoon and evening, moving west to east across West Texas. The most likely time for Lubbock is early to mid-evening.
There may be some wintry precipitation over the northwestern viewing area. This may briefly include some snow. Based on this morning's guidance, I do not expect accumulation on roads. I do expect rain elsewhere, which includes Lubbock.
Showers will linger past midnight in the eastern viewing area but should end before sunrise Wednesday.
Rain amounts will range from a trace to about a quarter inch. A few spots in the northern viewing area may receive up to about a half inch.
I'll include our latest RainCast, as I typically do, in my video which I'll post here on our Weather Page later this morning.
Afternoon high temperatures will range from the low 40s in the northwest to the low 50s in the southeastern viewing area. Lubbock's high will be about 47°F. That's very chilly. Especially under an overcast sky. It'll be cold if you are not dressed for this afternoon's breeze.
Moisture that lingers on roads, walks, decks, parking lots and the like may turn to ice in the northern viewing area where temperatures fall to near 32 degrees Wednesday morning.
Drive to conditions. Allow extra drive time, slow down, keep extra space between vehicles, and drive with low-beam headlights on.
The latest TXDoT road conditions and Lubbock airport flight status board can be viewed right here from our weather page. The links are near the top of the page: “TxDoT Highway Conditions” and “Flight Tracker”.
