Showers in the forecast this evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A fast moving storm system will track across the South Plains this evening.
Scattered light to moderate showers are expected across the area, mainly before midnight.
Most locations will pick up less than 0.25” of rain.
There is a slim chance that a few snowflakes could mix in with some of the rainfall, mainly across the northern half of the viewing area across the Panhandle.
Clouds continue overnight tonight with lows ranging from 35 to 40 degrees across the region.
Winds will be out of the south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph tapering off a bit towards sunrise.
Patchy fog may also occur this evening and overnight tonight as higher moisture levels are expected across the area.
Patchy morning fog is expected Wednesday with skies becoming partly cloudy during the day.
Look for highs to warm into the middle to upper 50’s.
Winds become west-northwest at 15 to 25 mph Wednesday afternoon behind a cold front.
It will be colder Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20’s.
Sunshine is expected Thursday with highs in the middle 50’s.
