SPC hosts community cooking class on Lubbock campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College’s Culinary Arts Program will host a series of Friday and Saturday cooking classes until late-April. Classes are limited and will take place on the SPC campus in Lubbock at 3907 Ave. Q.
Friday classes are from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays are from 10 a.m. to noon. Classes are limited to 16 people and seven people are required for minimum enrollment and cost is $40 per person.
All cooking utensils, supplies, ingredients and other items will be provided. Participants will even get a take-home recipe book and folder.
Students are required to wear closed toe or non-porous shoes. The schedule, provided by SPC, is as follows:
- On Jan. 25 (Saturday) Doggy Bites: Dog Treat Making Class will be offered. Participants will learn how to make gourmet treats for dogs. The treats are healthy and all natural treats. From BBQ bites and peanut crunchies to apple cinnamon treats, participants will learn about healthy ingredients that are beneficial to dogs and will keep them begging for more. The class will be taught by Chefs Ramsey and Osuma.
- On Feb. 1 (Saturday) – Super Bowl Party: Chefs Ramsey and Cundiff will take patrons from Pre Game to the Final Tick of the Clock with game day party favorites. In this cooking class, participants will learn recipes that aim to feed and please a crowd. It is guaranteed to be a touchdown for everybody’s taste buds!
- On Feb. 8 (Saturday) – Valentines Cookie Decorating for children: Chefs Reid and Cundiff will host a fun filled, Valentine’s themed parent and me cookie-decorating class! In the class, participants will roll out their own cookie dough, cut out cookie shapes, bake and decorate six sugar cookies that can be taken home after the class. This class is designed for one parent and one child age 7 to 12. The parent will be required to stay and work with the child. Enrollment is limited to 10 child maximum.
- On Feb. 14 (Friday) – Valentines Date Night: Chefs Ramsey and Osuna will help to celebrate this Valentine’s Day with a sweet and savory fondue date night. Enjoy making our favorite fondue recipes that will make your evening one to remember. It will be a fun and delicious experience.
- Mardi Gras Party is set for Feb. 22 (Saturday). Chefs Ramsey and Cundiff will help participants celebrate this loud, food-loving holiday without leaving home. Gather your friends for a midwinter holiday celebration full of bright colors, elaborate Cajun dishes and fun. Mardi Gras is celebrated all around the world on the day before Ash Wednesday as a way to indulge before the start of Lent. Come enjoy and learn recipes for our favorite Creole and Cajun fare.
- On March 7 (Saturday) – Healthy & Simple Meal Preparation with Chefs Reid and Osuna. What to practice a healthier lifestyle? Start with learning healthy and delicious meal preparations that are sure to keep you energized and satisfied throughout your week. This class will guide you through recipes that are nutritious, pre portioned, cost effective and convenient. Let us take you from Super Foods to Super You!
- On, March 28 (Saturday) Chefs Ramsey and Cundiff will present a Fresh Pasta class. Learn the Joys of making Pasta from scratch. You will learn how to make fresh pasta, proper rolling out methods, and how to cut into fresh Fettuccini noodles. We will pair the scratch made pasta with amazing recipes that we will prepare for you. The art of pasta making is a skill that can be passed down to future generations.
- On April 4 (Saturday) Chefs Reid and Osuna will deliver a class on pies. If you are in charge of preparing dessert for Easter, you definitely will not want to miss this opportunity! Let us teach you how to prepare a mixed berry pie with lattice crust as well as learn how to prepare a Key Lime pie with graham cracker crust. Both are sure to satisfy even the pickiest of pie lovers!
- On April 11 (Saturday) Chefs Ramsey and Cundiff will present Easter Treats (Kids Course.) You will want to hop to hosting an adorable Easter party after attending this Easter Themed Kid’s Course. From festive food to sweet treats, learn easy and delicious recipes for celebrating the holiday with your kids. Think over-the-top Easter eggs! Your kids will leave happy with plenty of treats.
- On, April 18 (Saturday) Chefs Ramsey and Cundiff will present BBQ-Grill-Smoke class. This cookout essentials course will keep you grilling strong all summer long. Enjoy the sun and light up the grill/smoker while using our favorite cookout recipes you will master with our culinary team!
- On April 25 (Saturday) Chefs Cundiff and Osuna will offer the Perfect Steak class. One of the program’s Fan Favorite courses! The class will focus on the best cooking methods for types of beef cuts, marinade composition/use and steak sauces/toppings. Come with an appetite the size of Texas!
Class registration information can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.