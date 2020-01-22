After the rain: Warmer with a chilly wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The morning drive may include wet pavement as well as low visibility in fog. Drive to conditions, slow down, keep extra space between vehicles, and drive with low-beam headlights or DRLs (Day Running Lights) on. Even during the day. It's a courtesy to other drivers, as it helps them more easily see YOU.
Today will be gusty, with the strongest winds around midday. This afternoon will be partly cloudy with high temperatures ranging from the mid-50s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-60s in the southeastern. Lubbock will peak around 61°F.
Tonight will be mostly fair, winds light, and it will get cold. By sunrise temperatures will drop into the 20s over approximately the northwestern third of the viewing area with 30s across the remainder. Lubbock will bottom out around 30°F.
