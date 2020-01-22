Brownfield resumes classes after Friday closure due to low attendance from flu

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Even though the state reports influenza-like illness has decreased since the beginning of January, activity is still high around Texas and the flu even took a toll on the South Plains, particularly at the Brownfield ISD campuses.
“This is my 20th year in education and I personally have never had to cancel school for this type of event in any capacity,” said Chris Smith, the Superintendent of Brownfield ISD.
It’s only Smith’s second year with the district and he said Friday’s cancellation was unusual.
“But the reason that we had to cancel on Friday was we had three consecutive days of sub 90% attendance. On two campuses, we had sub 80% attendance, which is really bad clearly and after collaborating with the hospital and the Regional Health Department, you know, we kind of decided it was time for us to take some more drastic action.”
Deep cleaning and disinfecting took place at all five campuses on Friday and Saturday, using their own machines.
“First, with a regular topical cleaner that’s a disinfectant. Then, they came back through our misters and they sprayed the whole district- every building top to bottom including the administration building,” said Smith. “We had to take action on because like I said, we were we got with the resources that are available to us to help make sure that our students are safe. And when we saw the numbers, I mean we really it was a no brainer for us. The safety and security of our kids was number one.”
Smith says that if you think you have the flu, stay home from school.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, flu symptoms include, but are not limited to: fever. body chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, vomiting, and diarrhea.
The department added it’s important to note that not everyone with the flu will have a fever.
It’s not usual for schools to contract cleaning companies to do preventative work to clean schools and then work in response to requests.
Medical professions encourage you to wash your hands and cover your cough and stay home if you’re feeling sick.
