Election’s Office still needs workers, Tech falls to TCU 65-54, opening arguments start in impeachment trial

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
By Michael Cantu | January 22, 2020 at 6:03 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 6:03 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed the first case of Wuhan Coronavirus in the United States.

The Lubbock County Elections Office is still in need of workers for the March primary elections.

The No. 18 Texas Tech men’s basketball team came up short last night in Fort Worth against TCU.

  • The Horned Frogs proved too much, winning against Tech 65 to 54.
  • Jamius Ramsey led Tech with 13 point and Terrance Shannon had 10.
  • Tech plays No. 15 Kentucky at 5 p.m. Saturday inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
  • Get an overview here: With big second half, Horned Frogs jump No. 18 Red Raiders

The opening arguments for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will start today in Washington D.C.

  • Voting on the rules of the impeachment trial took place Tuesday, setting up for opening arguments today.
  • Originally, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave both sides 24 hours over two days for arguments. Now, both sides have three days to make their arguments.
  • Read the latest from The Associated Press here: Trump impeachment: Senate approves trial rules, rejecting witnesses

