Expo center organization looks to June groundbreaking after land purchase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 133 acres of land has been secured and is nearly ready to be built on by Lubbock County Expo Center Inc. Now the only hurdles are some finishing touches on a facility design.
This new expo center facility, off North Loop 289 and University Avenue in front of the Lubbock State Supported Living Center, will host a variety of events from rodeos to conferences. The expo center group, LCEC, finalized the purchase agreement on Jan. 6.
The group paid a total of $1.6 million. With the land, LCEC can focus on raising more funds to go toward the design and production phase of the project.
The organization plans to break ground June 1 and the facility should be finished within 18 months, hosting its first event by January 2022.
“Six months to plan it, design it, get everything in order. Go slow, get all of it done and right,” Randy Jordan, chairman of LCEC, said. “And then 18 months to build it, that puts us from January of (20)20 to January of 2022.”
An agreement with Lubbock County will then allow a third party to come in to run day-to-day operations. LCEC will prepare the expo center’s opening, the county will have oversight and a third party will operate and manage the facility.
This will be similar to how the City of Lubbock coordinated with other organizations to build Buddy Holly Hall, and have others take over everyday operations.
“We see it as imperative that the governance and the management of that facility be done by somebody that’s familiar with that type of deal,” Jordan said.
The property includes frontage and will allow some room for the facility to grow in the future without being locked in by its surroundings. The actual expo center will be in the center of the land purchased, so there is room to grown in the north, east and south.
The site finally chosen was one of 15 considered. Size, room for growth, location, accessibility and price were considered when making the final decision.
The hope is the size and multi-purpose design of the facility will give the facility a long-lasting future it will not grow out of. There is also a hope this will be a welcome substitute for the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum, which was demolished in mid-2019.
“We know that we’re building something that is going to help this generation and generations to come,” Jordan said. “So yeah, all the time, energy and effort, the hard work, some of the rocks we had thrown at us, some of the negatives. That’s just part of it.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.