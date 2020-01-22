First Texas WIC clinic in a grocery store opens Thursday

As outlined in Texas Health and Human Services’ inaugural business plan, Blueprint for a Healthy Texas, one of the agency’s goals for 2020 is to address disparities and reduce barriers to breastfeeding. While overall breastfeeding rates in Texas align with national averages, many women in Texas report they are unable to meet their personal breastfeeding goals. Texas WIC provides easy access to breastfeeding experts and peer counselors to help to support moms who are initiating and maintaining breastfeeding.