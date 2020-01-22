Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Jan. 21

By Pete Christy | January 21, 2020 at 11:40 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 11:41 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night:

Girls

Idalou 44 Shallowater 39

Lubbock Christian 52 Trinity Christian 42

Crosbyton 34 Petersburg 23

Seminole 73 Pecos 28

Monterey 79 Coronado 46

Palo Duro 38 Plainview 36 OT

Whiteface 49 SpringLake-Earth 37

Frenship 86 Tascosa 50

Lorenzo 77 Wilson 2

Valley 90 Hart 19

Morton 79 Lazbuddie 14

Lubbock Cooper 60 Randall 43

Nazareth 78 Wildorado 31

Kingdom Prep 51 Holy Cross 23

Silverton 27 Cotton Center 19

Levelland 32 Hereford 30

Sundown 41 Plains 32

Big Spring 46 Sweetwater 33

Post 53 Ralls 47

Lockney 37 Floydada 34

Vega 55 Sudan 25

Muleshoe 53 Tulia 19

Seagraves 37 Smyer 34

Brownfield 54 Slaton 45

New Deal 75 Hale Center 55

Littlefield 53 Abernathy 38

Highland 60 Ira 45

Denver City 35 Roosevelt 30

Greenwood 39 Snyder 38

Borden County 30 Klondike 23

Olton 62 Bovina 58

Ropes 84 O’Donnell 43

Southcrest Christian 79 Ascension 18

Plainview Christian 46 Christ The King 38

Farwell 71 Tahoka 24

Spur 59 Paducah 8

Motley County 58 Patton Springs 57

BOYS

Shallowater 65 Idalou 21

All Saints 55 Abilene Christian 28

Kingdom Prep 63 Holy Cross 53

Trinity Christian 57 Lubbock Christian 29

Seminole 86 Pecos 26

Monterey 69 Coronado 61

Palo Duro 52 Plainview 36

SpringLake-Earth 61 Whiteface 38

Whitharral 68 Amherst 44

Tascosa 67 Frenship 42

Lorenzo 57 Wilson 25

Valley 72 Hart 38

Lubbock Cooper 65 Randall 44

Nazareth 77 Wildorado 18

Levelland 47 Hereford 39

Sundown 52 Plains 42

Big Spring 85 Sweetwater 78

Post 53 Ralls 35

Floydada 79 Lockney 52

Vega 72 Sudan 42

Tulia 85 Muleshoe 47

Smyer 53 Seagraves 36

Brownfield 58 Slaton 55

New Deal 57 Hale Center 48

Abernathy 42 Littlefield 33

Roosevelt 59 Denver City 49

New Home 100 Southland 27

Greenwood 50 Snyder 46

Anton 78 Kress 59

Estacado 72 Lamesa 50

Borden County 72 Klondike 51

Olton 58 Bovina 32

Dimmitt 53 Friona 34

O’Donnell 47 Ropes 34

Ascension 52 Southcrest Christian 22

Christ The King 43 Plainview Christian 14

Farwell 42 Tahoka 34

Jayton 65 Guthrie 33

Paducah 51 Spur 35

Motley County 46 Patton Springs 42

Lubbock Titans 84 Midland Trinity 75 OT

