Hoop Madness Scores & Highlights for Jan. 21

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Tuesday night:
Girls
Idalou 44 Shallowater 39
Lubbock Christian 52 Trinity Christian 42
Crosbyton 34 Petersburg 23
Seminole 73 Pecos 28
Monterey 79 Coronado 46
Palo Duro 38 Plainview 36 OT
Whiteface 49 SpringLake-Earth 37
Frenship 86 Tascosa 50
Lorenzo 77 Wilson 2
Valley 90 Hart 19
Morton 79 Lazbuddie 14
Lubbock Cooper 60 Randall 43
Nazareth 78 Wildorado 31
Kingdom Prep 51 Holy Cross 23
Silverton 27 Cotton Center 19
Levelland 32 Hereford 30
Sundown 41 Plains 32
Big Spring 46 Sweetwater 33
Post 53 Ralls 47
Lockney 37 Floydada 34
Vega 55 Sudan 25
Muleshoe 53 Tulia 19
Seagraves 37 Smyer 34
Brownfield 54 Slaton 45
New Deal 75 Hale Center 55
Littlefield 53 Abernathy 38
Highland 60 Ira 45
Denver City 35 Roosevelt 30
Greenwood 39 Snyder 38
Borden County 30 Klondike 23
Olton 62 Bovina 58
Ropes 84 O’Donnell 43
Southcrest Christian 79 Ascension 18
Plainview Christian 46 Christ The King 38
Farwell 71 Tahoka 24
Spur 59 Paducah 8
Motley County 58 Patton Springs 57
BOYS
Shallowater 65 Idalou 21
All Saints 55 Abilene Christian 28
Kingdom Prep 63 Holy Cross 53
Trinity Christian 57 Lubbock Christian 29
Seminole 86 Pecos 26
Monterey 69 Coronado 61
Palo Duro 52 Plainview 36
SpringLake-Earth 61 Whiteface 38
Whitharral 68 Amherst 44
Tascosa 67 Frenship 42
Lorenzo 57 Wilson 25
Valley 72 Hart 38
Lubbock Cooper 65 Randall 44
Nazareth 77 Wildorado 18
Levelland 47 Hereford 39
Sundown 52 Plains 42
Big Spring 85 Sweetwater 78
Post 53 Ralls 35
Floydada 79 Lockney 52
Vega 72 Sudan 42
Tulia 85 Muleshoe 47
Smyer 53 Seagraves 36
Brownfield 58 Slaton 55
New Deal 57 Hale Center 48
Abernathy 42 Littlefield 33
Roosevelt 59 Denver City 49
New Home 100 Southland 27
Greenwood 50 Snyder 46
Anton 78 Kress 59
Estacado 72 Lamesa 50
Borden County 72 Klondike 51
Olton 58 Bovina 32
Dimmitt 53 Friona 34
O’Donnell 47 Ropes 34
Ascension 52 Southcrest Christian 22
Christ The King 43 Plainview Christian 14
Farwell 42 Tahoka 34
Jayton 65 Guthrie 33
Paducah 51 Spur 35
Motley County 46 Patton Springs 42
Lubbock Titans 84 Midland Trinity 75 OT
