Isolated showers, colder overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cold front tracks across the South Plains Wednesday evening.
The cold front brings gusty north winds and a drop in temperatures this evening and overnight tonight.
A few light rain showers are possible as the cold front tracks southward.
Only trace amounts of precipitation are expected, if anything at all.
Look for cold overnight lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.
Northwestern areas may drop into the middle 20’s by daybreak.
North winds increase to 15 to 25 mph behind the front with occasionally higher gusts possible.
Fairly quiet weather conditions are in the forecast Thursday and Friday behind the cold front.
Under mostly sunny skies, highs warm into the middle 50’s Thursday afternoon.
North winds continue at 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible.
Friday will be a little warmer with sunshine and highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.
The weekend looks dry and comfortable with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 30’s.
Our next chance of precipitation arrives next Tuesday and Wednesday.
