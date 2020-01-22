Kansas Jayhawks suspend forward, Silvio De Sousa, indefinitely after brawl with Kansas St.

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KCBD) - The University of Kansas has suspended forward, Silvio De Sousa, indefinitely after a brawl broke out against Kansas St., according to the Associated Press.
Kansas’ coach, Bill Self, announced the suspension in a statement released Wednesday.
“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference,” coach Bill Self said. “As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”
The specific length of the suspension has not been announced.
No other suspensions have been announced at this time.
Kansas will be doing a review with the Big 12 to investigate any additional punishments for any other players.
Kansas ended up winning the game 80-61.
Kansas and Kansas St. will meet again this season on February 29.
Below is a statement from Kansas Athletic Director. Jeff Long:
