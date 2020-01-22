KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Smith

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Smith, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Smith is a 2.5-year-old shepherd-pit mix who came in as a stray that was never claimed.
He is a very sweet dog, but would work best as an only dog.
Smith’s adoption fees for Wednesday, Jan. 22, have been waived.
And throughout January, all pets that weigh more than 20 pounds can be adopted for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
