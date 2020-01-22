Man pleads guilty to weapons charges after discussing them on jail phone

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man who was arrested in Littlefield by Littlefield Police, Lubbock SWAT and the Texas Anti-Gang Center in June of 2019 has pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.
On June 24, 2019, DPS officers received information from the Littlefield Police Department related to the location of possible stolen firearms.
Authorities were told 37-year-old Danny Wayne Parker was in possession of multiple guns with obliterated serial numbers. Undercover officers confirmed Parker was trying to sell the guns, and an arrest warrant was issued.
When officers searched Parker’s home, they found 3.8 grams of crack cocaine and Parker was arrested.
While in jail, Parker’s phone conversations were recorded and documents say he told another person, “they didn’t find my heat with them hollow points because if they did I’d be getting Federal charges.”
Parker told someone where he hid the guns, saying he hid the guns in the kitchen above the sink at the “other house” and he told the person to get them. Investigators went to the other location and found the weapons.
Parker is a convicted felon and has previously been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.
A sentencing date for Parker has not been set at this time.
