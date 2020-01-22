Pay It Forward: Wolfforth daughter nominates mom for helping through ‘hard times’

“My husband in November was diagnosed with esophagus cancer. And I was 25 weeks pregnant at the time. And I was scheduled for a C-section at 38 weeks because I was having health issues. And with neither one of us, being able to work, we were starting to lose everything. And so, my mom, out of the kindness of her heart, let us move in with her at a time that we didn’t know what we were going to do, in our difficultest (sic) time,” said Jeannie Payne. “We had a newborn baby, my husband was diagnosed with cancer, and she was just an angel and a blessing sent to us. I can’t even describe- angel and blessing- is not enough to describe really what she is to me.”