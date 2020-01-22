Pay It Forward: Wolfforth daughter nominates mom for helping through ‘hard times’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Jeannie Payne nominated her mom, Carol Payne, for this Week’s Pay It Forward. Jeannie said her mom continues to help her and her family during their hard times. Jannie described her mom as an angel.
“My husband in November was diagnosed with esophagus cancer. And I was 25 weeks pregnant at the time. And I was scheduled for a C-section at 38 weeks because I was having health issues. And with neither one of us, being able to work, we were starting to lose everything. And so, my mom, out of the kindness of her heart, let us move in with her at a time that we didn’t know what we were going to do, in our difficultest (sic) time,” said Jeannie Payne. “We had a newborn baby, my husband was diagnosed with cancer, and she was just an angel and a blessing sent to us. I can’t even describe- angel and blessing- is not enough to describe really what she is to me.”
Jeannie said it didn’t take her long to fill out the Pay It Forward form on the KCBD website.
“I knew what it was she was to me. I knew what to say I just it- kind of came to me. I felt like God was telling me what to say,” said Jeannie.
Jeannie said she was ecstatic to find out her mom was selected as this week’s Pay It Forward recipient.
“So much stuff just like- I can’t even explain I’m so happy because my mom- she deserves this. She’s done so much for me, I don’t know how to say it. She just means so much to me. And it’s just it was a blessing that I was able to do this for her.”
Jeannie’s husband is about to undergo chemotherapy treatments. The family started a go fund me to help them pay those expenses. You can find the link, here.
