Person barricaded in abandoned home after multi-county chase

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the driver of a vehicle involved in a chase that spanned at least four counties in west Texas is now barricaded inside an abandoned house just north of Crosbyton.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated a stop on the vehicle around 2 p.m. and the driver evaded officers and drove through Lubbock, Floyd, Hale and Crosby Counties.
The driver abandoned the vehicle about an hour and a half later and barricaded himself inside an abandoned home on FM 651 near County Road 144.
A perimeter has been set up and DPS is assisting other agencies on the scene. FM 651 is now closed at that location.
No other information is available at this time. KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on scene gathering information.
