Regents approve $90 million in vet school budget
A rendering shows the main entrance of the future School of Veterinary Medicine Amarillo Campus.
By Michael Cantu | January 22, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST - Updated January 22 at 11:36 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents has approved $90 million for the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.

The approved project budget is a more than $69 million increase in funds from a budget approved in December. This decision came during a specially called teleconference meeting Wednesday morning.

This budget will not include a public art project. That is in contrast to the Public Art Program through the system, that ensures one percent of a project budget goes toward public art.

Currently, the system is looking towards different fundraising opportunities to fund a public art piece, Billy Breedlove, vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Construction, said during the meeting.

The $90 million amount was initially set because that’s the amount that was pledged by donors for infrastructure, construction and scholarships.

The money will now go toward finishing the 185,000-square-foot, two-story Amarillo facility where the vet school will be. The facility will accommodate 400 students and include break-out rooms and office suites.

Ground for this project has already been broken and the university plans to open the school in the fall of 2021.

