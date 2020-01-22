Regents approve $90 million in vet school budget

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents has approved $90 million for the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine.
The approved project budget is a more than $69 million increase in funds from a budget approved in December. This decision came during a specially called teleconference meeting Wednesday morning.
This budget will not include a public art project. That is in contrast to the Public Art Program through the system, that ensures one percent of a project budget goes toward public art.
Currently, the system is looking towards different fundraising opportunities to fund a public art piece, Billy Breedlove, vice chancellor for Facilities Planning and Construction, said during the meeting.
The $90 million amount was initially set because that’s the amount that was pledged by donors for infrastructure, construction and scholarships.
The money will now go toward finishing the 185,000-square-foot, two-story Amarillo facility where the vet school will be. The facility will accommodate 400 students and include break-out rooms and office suites.
Ground for this project has already been broken and the university plans to open the school in the fall of 2021.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.