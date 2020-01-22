Stolen vehicle leads to police chase early Wednesday morning in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed a police chase involving a stolen vehicle occurred in South Lubbock.
Police located a stolen vehicle near Quaker Ave. and 114th St. early Wednesday morning.
Police followed the vehicle south on Memphis Ave.
The suspect then bailed from the vehicle on 124th St. where he was apprehended.
No injuries have been reported and the suspect is in custody.
This incident resulted in an alert being issued for Lubbock-Cooper schools.
Faculty and students were never in any danger and the alert has been lifted.
