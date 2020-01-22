With big second half, Horned Frogs jump #18 Red Raiders

January 21, 2020 at 9:07 PM CST - Updated January 21 at 9:07 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In a battle of teams with 12-5 overall records and 3-2 marks in the Big 12, the 18th ranked Red Raiders saw a first half lead slip away as TCU pulled away to win it 65-54 Tuesday night in Fort Worth.

Texas Tech led 31-27 at the half but was outscored 38-23 in the second half.

Jahmi’us Ramey led Tech with 15 points.

TJ Holyfield and Terrance Shannon Jr. each had 10.

Tech was 4-17 shooting three pointers.

Now 12-6 overall and 3-3 in the Big 12, the Red Raiders step out of Conference to host #15 Kentucky 5pm Saturday at the United Supermarkets Arena

