Aerosmith drummer loses bid to rejoin band for Grammy honors

In this Aug. 15, 2018, file photo, Joey Kramer, from left, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Center in New York. Kramer, a founding member of the band, filed a lawsuit against his band mates in January 2020 in Massachusetts Superior Court in Boston, claiming he has been kept out of the band after he hurt his ankle in 2019 and missed some shows. The suit comes just as the band is set to perform and be honored at Grammy Awards events. (Source: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Invision)